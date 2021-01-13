UrduPoint.com
WMC Provides Skeleton Staff Necessary Healthcare Facilities

Waste Management Company (WMC) equipped its skeleton staff with necessary healthcare facilities including long rubber gloves, upper jackets and waterproof leader shoes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Waste Management Company (WMC) equipped its skeleton staff with necessary healthcare facilities including long rubber gloves, upper jackets and waterproof leader shoes.

Managing Director Fakhar ul islam Dogar said in a statement issued here Wednesday that its 500 number of sanitary squad deputed for cleaning roads and highways across the division were provided 500 upper jackets with long rubber gloves to 2000 other workers being in dire need of them.

He said it had been providing masks already to all of the sanitary staff especially after emerging COVID-19 pandemic under slogan of "Workers safe, Company safe".

Fakhar-ul-Islam termed beauty of the city quite due to hardworking of its skeleton staff who were busy day and night to clean the city. However,protecting health of their lives was their earnest responsibility, he remarked.

He hinted at providing health cards to the entire sanitary staff on priority basis in future.

