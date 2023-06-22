(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) : Jun 22 (APP)::World Muslim Congress (WMC) organised a seminar on the sidelines of the 53rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council at Geneva late Wednesday, said a message released to the media here on Thursday.

The seminar titled, "Why Freedom of Speech is Important", was attended and addressed by rights activists, law experts, journalists and academicians hailing from different parts of the world. Whereas the seminar was chaired and moderated by Altaf Hussain Wani the chairman KIIR and permanent representative World Muslim Congress to UN Geneva.

Speakers, while referring to the ruthless suppression of dissent in the Indian-occupied Kashmir, said that the freedom of expression, a fundamental human right guaranteed under various international covenants including the UDHR, remained critically suppressed in the region. "The right to freedom of speech and expression no longer existed in Kashmir", they said, adding that the level of suppression in Kashmir could be gauged by the fact that no one in Kashmir dares to express his/her convictions and opinions freely.

They said that since 5th August 2019, crackdown on independent journalists in Kashmir rapidly increased. "Journalists who reported critically against the Modi government's muscular policies towards Kashmiris have faced intimidation, harassment and long investigations". They pointed out that activities of local and foreign journalists were not allowed to perform their duties, because of fear of coverage focusing on inhuman siege, crackdowns on Kashmiris and human rights violations taking place in the region.

In order to enable complete silence in Kashmir, they said that thousands of Kashmiris including politicians, human rights defenders, traders and intelligentsia and members of the civil society were booked under notorious laws and thrown behind bars.

They said that a special media policy was introduced to clip the wings of free media and curtail the right to freedom of opinion and expression.

They said that raids on media houses, journalists and human rights activists were yet another tactic to create an environment of fear so that nobody dares to speak against the government policies.

"In democratic societies, the right to freedom of expression is considered the fundamental right of individuals but in Kashmir, this basic human right has been trampled down under the jackboots", the speakers further said.

They said that it has been a hallmark of the BJP's policy to suppress any and every dissenting voice that raises a finger against New Delhi's brutal policies towards Kashmir and its people.

Seeking world attention towards the dire human rights situation in the region, the speakers said that it was high time that the world should take notice of the draconian policies of the Modi government which is depriving people of their right to freedom of opinion and expression.

APHC leader Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, Ms Naila Altaf Kiani, tv anchor, Ms. Sabba Mousade, Human rights lawyer, Ms Varn Turn and others spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Kashmiri delegation led by Altaf Hussain Wani while highlighting the abysmal political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied Kashmir has urged the world human rights bodies in particular the UN to play their due role to steer Kashmiris out of uncertainty and chaos that reign supreme in the region since India's apartheid regime stripped it of its special status.

In their separate meetings with several diplomats, UN officials and representatives of NGOs, the Kashmiri delegates said that the human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) has alarmingly deteriorated since Hindu supremacist regime unilaterally changed the status of the disputed territory by revoking article 370 and 35 A of the Indian constitution that guaranteed special status to Kashmir.

They said that after the passage of four years, there has been no change on the ground. "Bloodshed and violence continue unabated", they said, adding that social, political and economic life in Kashmir remained critically suppressed.

Those who were part of the delegation included Sardar Amjad yousaf, Mrs Shamim Shawl, Hassan Bana, Advocate Parvez Shah, Prof. Shagufta.