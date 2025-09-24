WMC urges UNHRC to act on systematic human rights violations by India in IoK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The World Muslim Congress (WMC) has called the attention of the UN Human Rights Council to the alarming human rights situation and systematic assault on Kashmiri identity in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the aftermath of August 2019.

In a statement before the Council, WMC representative Ghulam Muhammad Safi highlighted that Indian occupation forces have killed at least 600 innocent civilians since August 2019, including five unarmed youth in Baramulla during a military operation in March 2025, and the extrajudicial killing of Javeed Ahmed from Babdipora district on September 17, 2025 received a press release from Geneva here on Wednesday.

The organization drew attention to thousands of unmarked graves documented by the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, noting that mass grave sites continue to expand. It further revealed that more than 5,000 Kashmiris, some as young as 16, remain imprisoned under draconian laws such as the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

"Prominent political leaders including Yasin Malik, Shabir Shah, Masarat Alam, and Nayeem Ahmed Khan are detained in Tihar Jail under harsh conditions, with deteriorating health and no access to family visits", Mr.

Safi said.

He also expressed grave concern over India’s ongoing demographic engineering, pointing out that since 2020, over 4.2 million domicile certificates have been issued to non-Kashmiris.

" Alongside, new land laws have facilitated the confiscation of more than 40,000 acres of ancestral orchard and forest land, reclassified under the pretext of strategic purposes,” he added.

He regrettably noted that a three-decade-long culture of impunity has resulted in more than 100,000 deaths, 8,000 enforced disappearances, and widespread sexual violence.

" Today, Kashmiri culture itself faces an existential threat, with shrines being demolished, villages renamed, and public mourning criminalized", he maintained.

“This is not counter-terrorism,” WMC stressed. “It is the deliberate erasure of a people and their heritage.”

The World Muslim Congress urged the Council to establish an independent international investigative mechanism to document these violations and to act decisively in preventing the extinction of Kashmiri identity.