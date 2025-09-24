WMC Urges UNHRC To Act On Systematic Human Rights Violations By India In IoK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The World Muslim Congress (WMC) has called the attention of the UN Human Rights Council to the alarming human rights situation and systematic assault on Kashmiri identity in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the aftermath of August 2019.
In a statement before the Council, WMC representative Ghulam Muhammad Safi highlighted that Indian occupation forces have killed at least 600 innocent civilians since August 2019, including five unarmed youth in Baramulla during a military operation in March 2025, and the extrajudicial killing of Javeed Ahmed from Babdipora district on September 17, 2025 received a press release from Geneva here on Wednesday.
The organization drew attention to thousands of unmarked graves documented by the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, noting that mass grave sites continue to expand. It further revealed that more than 5,000 Kashmiris, some as young as 16, remain imprisoned under draconian laws such as the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
"Prominent political leaders including Yasin Malik, Shabir Shah, Masarat Alam, and Nayeem Ahmed Khan are detained in Tihar Jail under harsh conditions, with deteriorating health and no access to family visits", Mr.
Safi said.
He also expressed grave concern over India’s ongoing demographic engineering, pointing out that since 2020, over 4.2 million domicile certificates have been issued to non-Kashmiris.
" Alongside, new land laws have facilitated the confiscation of more than 40,000 acres of ancestral orchard and forest land, reclassified under the pretext of strategic purposes,” he added.
He regrettably noted that a three-decade-long culture of impunity has resulted in more than 100,000 deaths, 8,000 enforced disappearances, and widespread sexual violence.
" Today, Kashmiri culture itself faces an existential threat, with shrines being demolished, villages renamed, and public mourning criminalized", he maintained.
“This is not counter-terrorism,” WMC stressed. “It is the deliberate erasure of a people and their heritage.”
The World Muslim Congress urged the Council to establish an independent international investigative mechanism to document these violations and to act decisively in preventing the extinction of Kashmiri identity.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chairman of Eurasian Economic Commission Boar ..
UAE, US explore ways to advance trade, investment ties
US scientists study Taylor Swift’s voice to understand human speech evolution
China’s Global Digital Trade Expo opens tomorrow with UAE as guest of honour
United States chairs Libya Senior Officials Meeting in New York
TikToker Sehar Hayat confirms divorce from Sami Rasheed
China home to nearly 4.65 million 5G base stations
Karachi dealers hand over stolen phones worth Rs 2.2m to CPLC
World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform agenda
Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Gaza conflict
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses cooperation with number of foreign ministers in New ..
Korea's ICT service exports up 19% in H1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WMC urges UNHRC to act on systematic human rights violations by India in IoK2 minutes ago
-
Damage assessment survey begins2 minutes ago
-
Solarization project for veterinary hospitals completed in district2 minutes ago
-
KIIR urges UNCHR to hold India accountable, demand release of political prisoners, and safeguard Kas ..12 minutes ago
-
AAC visits Fruit and Vegetable market to monitor auction process12 minutes ago
-
OGDCL reports five new discoveries12 minutes ago
-
Three killed in cross firing in Malakand12 minutes ago
-
PHC takes notice of alleged mismanagement in AMC12 minutes ago
-
Traffic police held awareness sessions for students22 minutes ago
-
Three drug peddlers arrested in Shankiari; huge quantity of narcotics seized52 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police restructuring, 8 SHOs appointed in multiple stations52 minutes ago
-
"Bull Race" competition organized to promote traditions, peace1 hour ago