MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Grand operation of Waste Management Company (WMC) to clean internal and external gates opening into the city entrance, entered its third day on Friday.

According to WMC spokesman, Managing Director Fakhar-ul-Islam was monitoring the clean-up operation along with essential staff to ensure clean-up operation.

Loaders and tractor trolleys were being used to lift waste and rubbish found on roads, with mechanical sweepers brought into use to remove solid waste attached around roads' dividers.

Spokesman said that heavy containers were deployed to ensure lifting heaps and garages from areas. Water is being sprinkled on main highways of the city. Signboards erected at main intersections were cleansed to ensure its visibility from far reaching distance.