WMDC organises Blood donation camp for thalassemia patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :A medical camp for Thalassemia patients was arranged at Watim Medical and Dental College in collaboration of Rawalpindi Medical University and Jamila Sultana Foundation.

The camp aimed to raise awareness about blood donation and address the constant demand for blood in medical emergencies.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Abdul Rasheed Mian, Patron of PMA Islamabad, said Blood is the key to saving the lives of critically ill patients. Many thalassemia patients depend on blood transfusions (as often as twice monthly) to survive and thrive.

He further informed that the purpose of setting up the Blood Donation Unit Camp is to help distressed people by providing free blood donation to thalassemia patients or in case of any emergency, Every philanthropist and caring person should play their role in blood donation camp to save precious lives.

He said the college looks forward to organizing similar events in the future, continuing its mission to save lives through blood donation.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response from students, faculty members, and community members.