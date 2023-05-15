UrduPoint.com

WMDCR Rawat Celebrates Theme Day

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Watim Medical & Dental College WMDCR, Rawat celebrated Theme Day with aiming to promote cultural diversity, foster cross-cultural understanding, and provide a platform for students to showcase their artistic talents

Theme Day, was a resounding success, with an enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, and staff.

The college campus was transformed into a vibrant tapestry of colors, music, dance, and cuisine, reflecting the multicultural ethos of the institution.

The event commenced with an enchanting march featuring students from different classes dressed in their colourful attire from various cultures around the world.

The captivating display highlighted the college's commitment to inclusivity and appreciation for different heritages.

Throughout the day, attendees were treated to a series of captivating performances that showcased the immense talent and creativity of the college community.

The arena came alive with a diverse range of cultural performances, including traditional dances, music recitals, theatrical acts, and spoken word poetry. The mesmerizing performances captivated the audience and transported them on a journey of cultural exploration.

An integral part of the Cultural Theme Day was the Cuisine Festival, where students set up food stalls offering delectable dishes from different corners of the country. Attendees savored an array of culinary delights, embracing the flavors and aromas of diverse cultures while fostering a sense of unity through shared gastronomic experiences.

Prof Dr Abdur Rasheed Mian , the Chairman of WMDCR expressed his delight and commended the students for their remarkable efforts in organizing the Theme Day.

He emphasized the significance of cultural understanding in the medical profession and how embracing diversity enhances the quality of care provided to patients from various backgrounds.

