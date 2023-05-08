WMDCR sports week inauguration ceremony

Watim Medical and Dental College Rawat (WMDCR) here on Monday inaugurated college sports week while the grand inauguration ceremony marked the commencement of a thrilling journey filled with a competitive spirit, teamwork, and athletic excellence.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):Watim Medical and Dental College Rawat (WMDCR) here on Monday inaugurated college sports week while the grand inauguration ceremony marked the commencement of a thrilling journey filled with a competitive spirit, teamwork, and athletic excellence.

The ceremony witnessed an impressive gathering of students, faculty, staff and guests.

Dr. Maj. Gen. (retd) Abdul Khaliq Naveed, principal of NUST School of Health Sciences, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Distinguished academic personalities including Maj. Gen. (retd) Tahir Khadim, Principal Fazaia Medical College, Dr. Faisal Basheer, Principal Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Prof. Asad, Principal Rawal Dental College were the guests of honour.

Addressing the participants the speakers shared their experiences and emphasized the values of sportsmanship, discipline and perseverance. The ceremony was further elevated by captivating performances showcasing the college's rich heritage and talent.

"We are delighted to kick start this year's college sports season, which embodies our college's commitment to holistic development and nurturing the talents of our students," expressed Chairman Sports Committee Prof. Noor-us-Sami on the occasion.

Chairman and Dean Prof. Abdur Rasheed Mian said that sports play a vital role in fostering character-building, teamwork, and resilience among the students.

"This season promises to be an exciting journey of sportsmanship and personal growth and we are eager to witness the exceptional performances of our student-athletes," he said.

Principal Medical College Maj. Gen. (retd) Muhammad Ahmad administered the oath of the sportsman to the participating athletes.

Principal Watim Dental College Dr. Mohtada Hassan shared the hope that the college sports season would feature a wide array of sporting disciplines, including basketball, cricket, football, tennis, athletics, and more.

Associate Prof. Dr. Imran Aftab, organizer of the annual Sports 2023 shared the vision of the college which enables students from diverse backgrounds to come together and display their skills, and forge lasting bonds through healthy competitions.

Watim's sports week not only promotes physical fitness and athletic prowess but also instils essential life skills such as leadership, time management, and sportsmanship, he said.

He added that throughout the sports week, students would have the opportunity to showcase their talent, engage in spirited competitions, and experience the joy of teamwork and healthy rivalry.

He said WMDCR has always prioritized the importance of sports in shaping well-rounded individuals.

The college sports season is a testament to its commitment to providing a comprehensive education experience beyond academics.