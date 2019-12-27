UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WMG Urged To Practice Medicine To Counter Shortage Of Doctors

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 08:51 PM

WMG urged to practice medicine to counter shortage of doctors

Hundreds of women graduates passing out from different medical schools in the country every year but witnessed not to be practicing their acquired skills in medicine were urged here Friday to realize their obligations towards the ailing humanity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Hundreds of women graduates passing out from different medical schools in the country every year but witnessed not to be practicing their acquired skills in medicine were urged here Friday to realize their obligations towards the ailing humanity.

Speakers including noted religious scholar Tayyaba Khanum Bukhari, Prof. Shaista Zaidi, Dr. Huma Naqvi addressing a session dedicated to Women Health in the country urged educated women in general and those professionally trained in crucial fields of medicine to utilize their qualification for progress and development of the country.

"You must not confine yourself to the four walls as that is not only detrimental to your talent but also deprive many in need of your support," said known religious scholar Tayyaba Khanum Bukhari during the session arranged as part of 10th M.I. Global Conference.

She particularly referred to acute shortage of qualified lady doctors in rural as well as remote parts of the country.

"Women are required to work alongside men in every field and profession for the advancement of the national cause," emphasized the scholar.

Appreciative of the fact that a large number of lady doctors of Pakistani origin are witnessed providing health care services around the world she said this spirit needed to be reflected within the country.

Khanum Bukhari agreed that a congenial and proper environment for working women, including doctors, has to be promoted and adopted as joint responsibility on part of the state as well as the masses.

Inspector General of Sindh Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on the occasion identified similarities between professionals associated with healthcare and those with the police service.

"There is much in common between the two as both use best of their skills to protect precious human lives - one of the professionals save people against diseases while the other save lives against the menace of crimes," he said.

Imam said police had been doing their best to maintain law and order of Karachi as several policemen had laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Shortage World Police Law And Order Progress Women From Best

Recent Stories

Paris blitzes to fourth men's World Cup downhill w ..

4 minutes ago

Iran, China, Russia start joint naval drills

4 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms ratings of first Paramount Modaraba ..

5 minutes ago

German fireworks sales fizzle on climate anxiety

11 minutes ago

UN Refugee Agency Urges Croatia to Address Reports ..

11 minutes ago

Estonian Police Expected to Respond to Appeal Abou ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.