WMH Day: SU Establishes First-ever 'Psychological Wellness, Counseling Cell
Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 08:07 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The University of Sindh has taken a significant step in addressing mental health concerns by establishing the first-ever Psychological Wellness & Counseling Cell (PWCC) at its Department of Psychology.
This initiative aims to provide counseling services to students and youth across the province. The PWCC was formally inaugurated by the University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, during a ceremony that coincided with world mental health day.
The University spokesperson informed that in addition to the inauguration, the Department of Psychology organized a poster exhibition and an awareness walk to mark the occasion. The exhibition, held in the main hall of the department, showcased the efforts of students and faculty to raise awareness about mental health issues and promote positive thinking through art.
Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor Dr. Kalhoro emphasized the importance of fostering meaningful relationships, forgiving others and serving humanity as key elements to maintaining positive mental health.
He applauded the creativity and dedication of the students and said that artistic expression could have a profound impact on public awareness and mental health advocacy.
The poster exhibition featured works from around 40 students, with each piece focusing on the importance of staying healthy in challenging environments.
Chairperson of the department of Psychology Dr. Muniza Malik said that it was not material wealth but core human values that led to a contented and fulfilling life. She highlighted the department's longstanding tradition of celebrating world mental health day, with this year’s theme centered on workplace mental health.
It may be mentioned that World Mental Health Day, initiated in 1992 by the World Federation of Mental Health, has become an annual event aimed at raising awareness of mental health issues and advocating for better mental health support worldwide.
