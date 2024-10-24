Open Menu

WMH Day: SU Establishes First-ever 'Psychological Wellness, Counseling Cell

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 08:07 PM

WMH Day: SU establishes first-ever 'Psychological Wellness, Counseling Cell

The University of Sindh has taken a significant step in addressing mental health concerns by establishing the first-ever Psychological Wellness & Counseling Cell (PWCC) at its Department of Psychology

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The University of Sindh has taken a significant step in addressing mental health concerns by establishing the first-ever Psychological Wellness & Counseling Cell (PWCC) at its Department of Psychology.

This initiative aims to provide counseling services to students and youth across the province. The PWCC was formally inaugurated by the University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, during a ceremony that coincided with world mental health day.

The University spokesperson informed that in addition to the inauguration, the Department of Psychology organized a poster exhibition and an awareness walk to mark the occasion. The exhibition, held in the main hall of the department, showcased the efforts of students and faculty to raise awareness about mental health issues and promote positive thinking through art.

Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor Dr. Kalhoro emphasized the importance of fostering meaningful relationships, forgiving others and serving humanity as key elements to maintaining positive mental health.

He applauded the creativity and dedication of the students and said that artistic expression could have a profound impact on public awareness and mental health advocacy.

The poster exhibition featured works from around 40 students, with each piece focusing on the importance of staying healthy in challenging environments.

Chairperson of the department of Psychology Dr. Muniza Malik said that it was not material wealth but core human values that led to a contented and fulfilling life. She highlighted the department's longstanding tradition of celebrating world mental health day, with this year’s theme centered on workplace mental health.

It may be mentioned that World Mental Health Day, initiated in 1992 by the World Federation of Mental Health, has become an annual event aimed at raising awareness of mental health issues and advocating for better mental health support worldwide.

Related Topics

Sindh World May Event From

Recent Stories

Veena Malik in spotlight for her new romance 

Veena Malik in spotlight for her new romance 

16 minutes ago
 DC urges parents to ensure vaccination of children ..

DC urges parents to ensure vaccination of children against polio

5 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to take various steps for prisoner ..

KP Govt decides to take various steps for prisoners’ welfare

5 minutes ago
 Man killed over old enmity

Man killed over old enmity

5 minutes ago
 Pinterest secretly tracks users, EU privacy group ..

Pinterest secretly tracks users, EU privacy group says

7 minutes ago
 Kirmani felicitates AJA office-bearers

Kirmani felicitates AJA office-bearers

7 minutes ago
Three alleged thieves held in Panjgur

Three alleged thieves held in Panjgur

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Law Minister engages bar associations to re ..

Punjab Law Minister engages bar associations to resolve legal community's issues

7 minutes ago
 Lecturers appointed

Lecturers appointed

7 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to support pediatric transplantation, ..

Punjab govt to support pediatric transplantation, says health minister

12 minutes ago
 Ombudsperson issues warning to KEMU over failure o ..

Ombudsperson issues warning to KEMU over failure of anti-harassment code of cond ..

12 minutes ago
 Several injured after Norway passenger train derai ..

Several injured after Norway passenger train derails

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan