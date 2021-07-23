UrduPoint.com
WML Distributes Sacrificial Meat Among Poor Families

Fri 23rd July 2021 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The World Muslim League (WML) Friday distributed sacrificial meat among the thousands of poor people in Pakistan.

The distribution ceremony was held here at Dar-e-Ali-Bin-Abi Talib. Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malki, Qamar Jahan Foundation Chairman Dr Jamal Nasir and World Muslim League Director General of Saad Masud Al-Harsi,Javed Butt were present on the occasion. The project is part of the humanitarian aid of the Kingdom to the people of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malki commended the services of the WML to alleviate the sufferings of the poor people in Pakistan and elsewhere.

Qamar Jahan Foundation Chairman Dr. Jamal Nasir paid special tributes to Khadim AlHaramain AlSharifain Prince Muhammad Bin Suleman , Saudi Government and WML for their services to people of Pakistan.

He said the Saudi government and welfare organizations like International Islamic Relief Organization (IIRO) were carrying projects which were helpful in alleviating poverty and miseries of our people.

These services being highly appreciated by the people of Pakistan.

The present meat distribution will benefit thousands poor families of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir including Mansehra, Haripur, Nowshehra, Peshawar, Swabi, Jhelum, Bagh and Muzaffarabad. Some 40 cows sacrificed for the peoples of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, said WML DG Saad Masud Al-Harsi.

He added that the relief activities were underway under the supervision of Khadim AlHarmain AlSharifain Prince Muhammad Bin and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf  Bin Saeed Al-Malki, to help Pakistani brothers and sisters.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Abrabia were tied in strong brotherly relations, adding that in all difficult times Saudi organizations would extend help to their Pakistani brothers.

Javed Butt, Members of WML and large number of media representative were also present during the distribution ceremony.

