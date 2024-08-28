WMO Selection Process Completed: PPSC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has completed selection process for 374 women medical officers (WMOs) in BS-17 to fill vacancies in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.
Approximately 12,000 applicants had applied for the posts, and the PPSC announced the results on August 27, 2024.
The newly appointed WMOs are expected to commence their duties soon, enhancing healthcare services across Punjab.
