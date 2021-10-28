UrduPoint.com

WMS Complaint Integrated System Permanently Monitor:Syed Tahir Shahbaz

WMS complaint integrated system permanently monitor:Syed Tahir Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz on Thursday said that WMS complaint integrated system permanently monitors the complaint system of every department and after failure to resolve a complaint within 30 days, it automatically shifted on Wafaqi Mohtasib Complaint Management System.

He said that every case is decided in 60 days and by using the modern media tools, ratio of online complaints has been increased.

He said that investigation process is started soon after filing of a complaint.

The Ombudsman informed them that to resolve the issues of Overseas Pakistanis, a Focal Person has been designated in every Embassy of Pakistan abroad.

He said that with the efforts of this secretariat, a proper formal/technical education system has been started in all jails of Pakistan. He was talking to the members of Youth Parliament which visited WMS in the leadership of their chairman Mr. Rizwan Jafar.

The Ombudsman said that the youth is the strength of society and face of the future of nation.

They are progressive and have the potential to bring revolution.

With their vigor and talent, they can build up society and inspire others to do the same with their talent and positive attitude.

The Ombudsman invited the members of Youth Parliament to be the ambassadors of this Institution for giving awareness on the role of Wafaqi Mohtasib among people.

Before that the members of the Youth Parliament were given detailed briefing on the role of Wafaqi Mohtasib.

They were informed that no money is expensed by the complainant for filing a complaint against any federal agency and every case is decided within a period of 60 days.

Upon from written notices, the complainant was informed through SMS at every step of the complaint.

The complainant has been given the opportunity to appear in the hearing proceedings through WhatsApp or Skype, they informed.

