Wolesi Jirga speaker calls on prime minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker of Afghanistan National Assembly Wolesi Jirga Mir Rahman Rahmani Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral ties, Afghan peace and other matters of mutual interest.

On the invitation of Speaker Asad Qaiser, Mir Rahman Rahmani arrived here earlier in the day on six-day visit along with 17-member Afghan parliamentary delegation.