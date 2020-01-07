Woman, 2 children injured in roof collapse incident in Lahore

A woman and her two children were injured in a roof collapse incident at Khalid Nagar Youhanabad, Ferozpur road, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :A woman and her two children were injured in a roof collapse incident at Khalid Nagar Youhanabad, Ferozpur road, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the family members were sitting in a room when its roof caved in.

As a result all three were trapped under the debris.

On information, rescuers reached the spot and started rescue operation and pulled the injured family members from the debris and shifted to Lahore General Hospital.

The injured have been identified as Amna w/o Nazir (26), Rimsha d/o Nazir (9) and Akash s/o Nazir (7).