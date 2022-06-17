UrduPoint.com

Woman, 2 Kids Die Of Cholera Outbreak In Barkhan District

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Woman, 2 kids die of cholera outbreak in Barkhan district

Cholera outbreak on Friday claimed lives of three people, including two children and a woman, in Vitakari Marree Bohari area of Barkhan district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Cholera outbreak on Friday claimed lives of three people, including two children and a woman, in Vitakari Marree Bohari area of Barkhan district.

According to the deputy commissioner Barkhan, the victims who died of cholera during 48 hours, included a 35-year-old woman and two children of 2 to 4 years.

District Health Officer (DHO) Barkhan Abdul Hameed Lehri told APP that the two children were identified as Muhammad Musa and Muhammad Mumtaz.

The DC Barkhan said measures were being taken to control the cholera outbreak, including setting up an emergency camp during the last 24 hours in the affected area and shifting the critical patients to a Dera Ghazi Khan hospital.

Two patients being treated at DG Khan, were stated to be in stable condition, he added.

He said the administration was facilitating the cholera-hit population and supplied 15 families with ration and edible items.

According to DHO Lehri, so far 29 patients had been treated by consultant doctors in the camp. Samples of some patients were sent to a laboratory for diagnoses, he added.

The DHO said doctors and medical teams had been engaged in relief activities in the affected Vatakari Marree Bohari Union Council.

Related Topics

Died Dera Ghazi Khan Barkhan Women

Recent Stories

AJK PM emphasizes simplification of tax system to ..

AJK PM emphasizes simplification of tax system to make it business friendly

18 minutes ago
 Southampton sign goalkeepers Bazunu, Lis

Southampton sign goalkeepers Bazunu, Lis

18 minutes ago
 Model Town tragedy: ATC adjourns hearing of acquit ..

Model Town tragedy: ATC adjourns hearing of acquittal applications of police off ..

18 minutes ago
 FATF acknowledges completion of Pakistan's Action ..

FATF acknowledges completion of Pakistan's Action Plans and authorizes an on-sit ..

20 minutes ago
 CCP to facilitate chambers of commerce against com ..

CCP to facilitate chambers of commerce against competition issues: Rahat Kaunain ..

20 minutes ago
 Summer karate training camp starts

Summer karate training camp starts

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.