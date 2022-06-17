Woman, 2 kids die of cholera outbreak in Barkhan district

Cholera outbreak on Friday claimed lives of three people, including two children and a woman, in Vitakari Marree Bohari area of Barkhan district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Cholera outbreak on Friday claimed lives of three people, including two children and a woman, in Vitakari Marree Bohari area of Barkhan district.

According to the deputy commissioner Barkhan, the victims who died of cholera during 48 hours, included a 35-year-old woman and two children of 2 to 4 years.

District Health Officer (DHO) Barkhan Abdul Hameed Lehri told APP that the two children were identified as Muhammad Musa and Muhammad Mumtaz.

The DC Barkhan said measures were being taken to control the cholera outbreak, including setting up an emergency camp during the last 24 hours in the affected area and shifting the critical patients to a Dera Ghazi Khan hospital.

Two patients being treated at DG Khan, were stated to be in stable condition, he added.

He said the administration was facilitating the cholera-hit population and supplied 15 families with ration and edible items.

According to DHO Lehri, so far 29 patients had been treated by consultant doctors in the camp. Samples of some patients were sent to a laboratory for diagnoses, he added.

The DHO said doctors and medical teams had been engaged in relief activities in the affected Vatakari Marree Bohari Union Council.