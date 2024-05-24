Woman, 2 Kids Injured In Fire Incident
Published May 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) A woman and her two children received burn injuries in a fire, which broke out at a paper godown at Bhatti Gate area, here on Friday.
Police said that the family was living on the second floor of the godown.
On getting information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation. The rescuers controlled the fire and also gave the first aid to the family members.
The injured were identified as Sarah and her two children -- Saira (9) and Ahmad (12).
