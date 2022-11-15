UrduPoint.com

Woman, 6-year-old Child Shot Dead

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Woman, 6-year-old child shot dead

A woman and a six-year-old child were shot dead by an unknown person in the jurisdiction of Jatli police station here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman

The victims were identified as Shumaila Bibi and Zulqarnain, 6.

As soon as the incident was reported the officials concerned reached the spot. "An investigation is being carried out; the accused involved in the incident will be arrested soon and brought to justice," an official said.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari has taken notice of the incident and asked SP Saddar to submit detailed report and ordered immediate arrest of the accused.

