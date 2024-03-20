Woman Abducted From Peshawar Recovered By Kohat Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Billi Tang police of Kohat on Wednesday recovered an abducted woman from Peshawar and arrested the abductor.
Police said the operation was conducted on intelligence-based information in Razgir Banda, Kohat from where an abducted woman named Asma was recovered while the accused named Imran resident of Matani was also detained.
The operation was conducted on information received by DPO Kohat Muhammad Umar Khan, under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Muhammad Talha Arif and SHO Billi Tang Ayub Janan.
Peshawar Police also participated in the recovery operation.
Police said the alleged kidnapper lured the married woman from Phandu Road Peshawar and shifted her to a house in Kohat. A case of a kidnapping woman has been registered against the abductor at Chamkani police station, Peshawar.
The kidnapper caught in the operation was transferred to Billi Tang police station Kohat from where he will be handed over to the Peshawar Police after completing the preliminary legal proceedings.
APP/arq/vak
