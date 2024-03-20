Open Menu

Woman Abducted From Peshawar Recovered By Kohat Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Woman abducted from Peshawar recovered by Kohat police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Billi Tang police of Kohat on Wednesday recovered an abducted woman from Peshawar and arrested the abductor.

Police said the operation was conducted on intelligence-based information in Razgir Banda, Kohat from where an abducted woman named Asma was recovered while the accused named Imran resident of Matani was also detained.

The operation was conducted on information received by DPO Kohat Muhammad Umar Khan, under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Muhammad Talha Arif and SHO Billi Tang Ayub Janan.

Peshawar Police also participated in the recovery operation.

Police said the alleged kidnapper lured the married woman from Phandu Road Peshawar and shifted her to a house in Kohat. A case of a kidnapping woman has been registered against the abductor at Chamkani police station, Peshawar.

The kidnapper caught in the operation was transferred to Billi Tang police station Kohat from where he will be handed over to the Peshawar Police after completing the preliminary legal proceedings.

APP/arq/vak

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Kidnapping Police Station Married Road Kohat Women From

Recent Stories

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism f ..

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM

2 hours ago
 Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zu ..

Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

3 hours ago
 SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

4 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

4 hours ago
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

5 hours ago
 Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

6 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

6 hours ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan