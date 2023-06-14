UrduPoint.com

Woman Abducts Her Own Child For Ransom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Kasur police have recovered an abducted teenage chlid safely and arrested the mother and her brothers involved in the case.

Police said here on Wednesday that one Yaseen, resident of Gaye Jamoon village, filed a complaint that his 15-year-old son Saqib was kidnapped by unidentified outlaws and demanded ransom amounting to Rs 10 million.

Gandha Singh police registered case and recovered the boy safely after 24 hours.

During investigation,the mother of abductee committed to staged the abduction of her own child with a connivance of her brothers for ransom from the family.

Further investigation was underway.

