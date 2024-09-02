Open Menu

Woman Accidentally Drinks Acid

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Woman accidentally drinks acid

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) A 22-year-old woman from Nowshera Virkan is in a critical condition as she accidentally drunk acid on Monday.

According to the police, the woman identified as Anishane wife of Shaan Masih, a resident of Mauza Khan Muslim, mistakenly drank acid instead of cough syrup.

Anishane was first taken to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital but her condition deteriorated and she was then referred to the District Hospital in Gujranwala for further treatment.

The police are investigating the incident and Anishane has provided a statement saying that she had mistakenly drunk the acid instead of cough syrup.

The doctors provided her necessary medical treatment.

