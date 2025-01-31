Open Menu

Woman Accused Denies Escape, Secures Bail In Court

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 10:05 PM

A woman who escaped from the police custody in a drug case was granted bail on Friday after she voluntarily returned

During the hearing, the police presented the accused, Sonia Bibi, before Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal’s court.

The prosecution requested judicial custody, and the judge questioned the investigating officer about the officials from whom the accused had escaped. Instead of the officer responding, Sonia Bibi defended herself in court.

She stated that she had not escaped but had gone home to collect her mobile phone and charger, while her daughter remained in police custody.

The court acknowledged her statement and approved her bail against surety bonds worth Rs 20,000. However, since the bail bonds were not submitted, she was sent to judicial custody until February 14.

