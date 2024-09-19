Woman Accused Gets Death Penalty In Blasphemy Case
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Special Court of Islamabad on Thursday announced death sentence for a woman accused for uploading blasphemous material on social media.
Special Court’s Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, however, gave sever years jail term to the accused in another similar case.
Fines of Rs 300,000 and Rs 100,000 were imposed on the accused in the two cases respectively under Section 295c
and Section 11 of PECA.
The court said that the accused could appeal to the high court within 30 days.
The same court also sentenced another accused in another case of blasphemy for imprisonment.
