UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Accused Of Poisoning Husband

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:20 AM

Woman accused of poisoning husband

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Chunain police registered case against a woman for killing her husband.

Police said here on Wednesday that Salamat r/o Kandokhara informed police that his sister-in-law Nazia bibi gave poisonous food to his brother Iqbal (45) and killed him.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to Civil hospital for autopsy,while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Women

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 July 2020

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

8 hours ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

10 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

12 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.