Woman accused of poisoning husband

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Chunain police registered case against a woman for killing her husband.

Police said here on Wednesday that Salamat r/o Kandokhara informed police that his sister-in-law Nazia bibi gave poisonous food to his brother Iqbal (45) and killed him.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to Civil hospital for autopsy,while further investigation was underway.