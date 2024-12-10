Open Menu

Woman Allegedly Abused By Four Persons In Wah

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Woman allegedly abused by four persons in Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A woman had been allegedly abused by four persons in the jurisdiction of Wah Cantonment police station, police sources has said .

The victim came from Kahuta to meet her sister in Wah and was going to hospital for kidney treatment when a man on the pretext of taking her to hospital took her to his house where four persons after giving her toxic cold drink abused her.

The police registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.

