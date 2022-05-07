UrduPoint.com

Woman Allegedly Commits Suicide

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :A married woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself by a head-cover tied with ceiling fan, at Al Falah colony, near Sewara Chowk.

According to Rescue 1122, the woman is identified as Rehana Bibi (25)daughter of Iqbal. Gulgasht Police rushed to the site and started investigation into the incident. The woman was not on good term with her husband, said local people.

