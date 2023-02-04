Woman allegedly commits suicide in Multan

A woman allegedly committed suicide at Ali Town, here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :A woman allegedly committed suicide at Ali Town, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the dead body of a woman named Sameena Bibi (28) wife of Muhammad Saeed was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

Rescue 1122 and Police concerned rushed to the site and recovered the body.

Police is investigating the incident.