Woman Allegedly Commits Suicide In Multan

Woman allegedly commits suicide in Multan

A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling here at Basti Zaidan Mouza Duraabpur on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling here at Basti Zaidan Mouza Duraabpur on Monday.

According to police, Salma Bibi w/o Sabir Hussain had some domestic issues with her in-laws and was living in the house of her parents because her husband was abroad from last few years.

She returned to her in-laws house on Sunday and the family found her hanging body in the room next morning.

Brother of deceased woman Abdullah alleged that in-laws of her sister killed her. However, police have shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

Police said investigation have been started while further action would be taken after receiving postmortem report.

The deceased Salma was mother on three kids.

