Woman allegedly commits suicide over domestic dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :A mother of six children allegedly committed suicide by cutting her neck over a domestic dispute.

According to police sources, a married woman resident of Mouza Usman Koria Shah Jamal cut her neck with a knife due to a domestic issue.

The local people shifted her to the rural health centre Shah Jamal where she succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital.

Shah Jamal police have arrested her husband and started an investigation into the incident.