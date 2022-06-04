UrduPoint.com

Woman Allegedly Gang-raped By Five-men In Jhelum

Published June 04, 2022

Woman allegedly gang-raped by five-men in Jhelum

The police say that according to the complaint the victim woman was pregnant.

JHELUM: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2022) A woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men in Punjab’s Jhelum district on Saturday.

The shocking incident took place at the victim's house in front of her husband.

It is the second horrific incident after a woman was gang-raped in a Karachi-bounded train.

The complaint lodged with police said that five armed men broke into the house of a woman in Jhelum who was reportedly pregnant.

The armed men first tied the husband of the woman and gang-raped her.

Police registered the case and started further investigation. The victim woman was referred to a hospital for her medical examination.

IGP Punjab took notice of the incident and sought a report from the authorities concerned.

More Stories From Pakistan

