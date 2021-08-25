UrduPoint.com

Woman Allegedly Gang-raped By Robbers In Front Of Family Seeks Justice

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 01:18 PM

Woman allegedly gang-raped by robbers in front of family seeks justice

The victim family says that Bhikhi police of Sheikhupura district have registered a case of robbery but have not included the rape provision in the FIR.

SHEIKHUPURA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2021) In yet another horrific incident of sexual assault, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by robbers in front of her family in Sheikhupura district of Punjab, a local private tv reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Sheikhpura’s Bhikhi area on Tuesday.

According to the reports, two armed robbers allegedly gang-raped a woman and attempted to rape another woman who was 8 months pregnant during the robbery.

The father of the victim while talking to a TV said that the Bhikhi police registered a case of robbery but did not include the rape provision in the FIR. The victim’s family demanded justice from the higher authorities and the victim woman appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan for justice.

Another similar sexual assault case was reported from Faisalabad where a man along his three friends allegedly gang-raped his fiancée. The reports said that he intoxicated her inside a vehicle in Faisalabad.

According to the police suspect Saif had intoxicated her 15-year-old fiance and raped her with his three friends in a vehicle in Faisalabad’s Awais Nagar area.

Police said that he kept raping the girl by threatening her to make her indecent video viral on social media. Prime suspect Saif had also snatched Rs80,000 cash and jewelry from the girl, the TV reported.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Police Punjab Social Media Vehicle Jewelry Robbery Man Sheikhupura Women FIR Family TV From

Recent Stories

Mountain biking rivals skiing in Austria as Alps w ..

Mountain biking rivals skiing in Austria as Alps warm

5 minutes ago
 Man shot dead during robbery

Man shot dead during robbery

15 minutes ago
 Water outflow of China's Sanjiangyuan on the rise

Water outflow of China's Sanjiangyuan on the rise

15 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 141 lives during last 24 hours

COVID-19 claims 141 lives during last 24 hours

15 minutes ago
 5.7-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zea ..

5.7-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand: USGS

15 minutes ago
 China to build satellite constellation for natural ..

China to build satellite constellation for natural disaster observation

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.