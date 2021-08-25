Woman allegedly gang-raped by robbers in front of family seeks justice

(@fidahassanain)

The victim family says that Bhikhi police of Sheikhupura district have registered a case of robbery but have not included the rape provision in the FIR.

SHEIKHUPURA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2021) In yet another horrific incident of sexual assault, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by robbers in front of her family in Sheikhupura district of Punjab, a local private tv reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Sheikhpura’s Bhikhi area on Tuesday.

According to the reports, two armed robbers allegedly gang-raped a woman and attempted to rape another woman who was 8 months pregnant during the robbery.

The father of the victim while talking to a TV said that the Bhikhi police registered a case of robbery but did not include the rape provision in the FIR. The victim’s family demanded justice from the higher authorities and the victim woman appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan for justice.

Another similar sexual assault case was reported from Faisalabad where a man along his three friends allegedly gang-raped his fiancée. The reports said that he intoxicated her inside a vehicle in Faisalabad.

According to the police suspect Saif had intoxicated her 15-year-old fiance and raped her with his three friends in a vehicle in Faisalabad’s Awais Nagar area.

Police said that he kept raping the girl by threatening her to make her indecent video viral on social media. Prime suspect Saif had also snatched Rs80,000 cash and jewelry from the girl, the TV reported.