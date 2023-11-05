Open Menu

Woman Allegedly Gunned Down By Unknown Outlaw

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Woman allegedly gunned down by unknown outlaw

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) An unknown outlaw allegedly gunned down a woman in a jewelry shop in Hussain Agahi bazaar here on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, an unknown outlaw entered a jewelry shop in Hussain Agahi bazaar and opened fire on a woman.

As a result, she died on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital for an autopsy in the presence of police. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Shumaila w/o Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Hussain Agahi. The police concerned were busy with an investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Died Jewelry Rescue 1122 Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

13 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

20 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

22 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

22 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

22 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

22 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

22 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

22 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

22 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan