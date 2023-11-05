Woman allegedly gunned down by unknown outlaw

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) An unknown outlaw allegedly gunned down a woman in a jewelry shop in Hussain Agahi bazaar here on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, an unknown outlaw entered a jewelry shop in Hussain Agahi bazaar and opened fire on a woman.

As a result, she died on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital for an autopsy in the presence of police. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Shumaila w/o Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Hussain Agahi. The police concerned were busy with an investigation into the incident.