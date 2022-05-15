Woman allegedly killed by husband

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband and his relatives on Sunday in Chowk Parmat, located in tehsil Jatoe.

The heirs of the woman put the dead body on national highway and suspended traffic for hours.

Local police rushed to the site and held talks with the protesting family and cleared the road. According to police sources, a woman namely Nadia Bibi was allegedly murdered by her husband Yousuf and some relatives. However, the husband Yousuf was of the view that she lost her life in a mishap as she was hit by cow. The police arrested the alleged outlaws after registering the case.