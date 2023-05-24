UrduPoint.com

Woman Allegedly Killed By In-laws

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 07:10 PM

A woman was allegedly tortured to death by her in-laws in the Toheedabad area in the limits of Taxila Police Station on Wednesday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :A woman was allegedly tortured to death by her in-laws in the Toheedabad area in the limits of Taxila Police Station on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Mutabar Khan lodged a complaint with the police that his niece, 25-year-old Nabeela was married to Sami some four years ago and had no child so far.

He alleged that her in-laws subjected her to torture for not bearing a child and on Wednesday, her in-laws beat her to death.

Police have registered a case and launched further investigation.

