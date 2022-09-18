Woman allegedly killed over domestic dispute

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :A woman was allegedly strangled to death over domestic dispute at Village 455/EB on Sunday.

According to police sources, Iqrar d/o Muhammad Hanif resident of Chicha Watni got married with Kamran Rehmani of Village 455/EB Burewala about one and a half year ago. She was living in her parents' home from last few months after having dispute with her husband and in-laws over some domestic issues.

Her husband Kamran Rehmani brought her back home a few days back alongwith his brother Rehman.

On Sunday, the police was informed that she has committed suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling fan of the room.

However, her father Muhammad Hanif has alleged that his son in-law alongwith his brother Rehman has strangled his daughter to death and then hanged her body with the ceiling fan.

The police conducted the autopsy of the body and registered the case while the investigation was underway, police sources added.