UrduPoint.com

Woman Allegedly Killed Over Domestic Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Woman allegedly killed over domestic dispute

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :A woman was allegedly strangled to death over domestic dispute at Village 455/EB on Sunday.

According to police sources, Iqrar d/o Muhammad Hanif resident of Chicha Watni got married with Kamran Rehmani of Village 455/EB Burewala about one and a half year ago. She was living in her parents' home from last few months after having dispute with her husband and in-laws over some domestic issues.

Her husband Kamran Rehmani brought her back home a few days back alongwith his brother Rehman.

On Sunday, the police was informed that she has committed suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling fan of the room.

However, her father Muhammad Hanif has alleged that his son in-law alongwith his brother Rehman has strangled his daughter to death and then hanged her body with the ceiling fan.

The police conducted the autopsy of the body and registered the case while the investigation was underway, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Married Suicide Burewala Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

9 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

19 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

19 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

19 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.