Woman allegedly physically assaulted, injured with acid

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :A woman suffered burn wounds when her ex-husband allegedly attacked and threw acid on her at Rizwan Town on Sunder.

According to police sources, Rashida Bukhari resident of Rizwan Colony was present at her house when her ex-husband namely Mumtaz entered into the house and allegedly physically assaulted and injured by throwing acid.

The accused held the woman hostage at gun point and physically assaulted her and later injured her with acid which affected her face arms.

The accused took away cash Rs 25,000, gold ornaments and other valuables from the house, Rashida reported police.

The injured woman was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where she was under treatment, however, the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.