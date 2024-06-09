Woman allegedly shot dead by her husband

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) A married woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in the limits of Rangpur Police Station.

According to police sources, a man identified as Allah Bukhash allegedly shot his wife to death following a domestic dispute. The deceased woman was the mother of two kids.

The alleged killer managed to escape away. Police started an investigation into the mishap.