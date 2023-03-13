Woman allegedly strangled herself to death

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :A married woman strangled herself to death at Chah Bariwala in Dera Ghazi Khan on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the woman was identified as Mrs Jehangir (24). The woman had already died when the Rescue 1122 team rushed to the site.

Local people had informed the team about the mishap and sought help. However, the police concerned are investigating the incident.