Woman allegedly tortured to death minor son

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) A stepmother allegedly tortured to death her stepson in the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar Police Station, the Police sources said on Thursday.

They said that a woman named Seemyia Bibi had allegedly tortured to death her two-year-old stepson Saim Ali.

The police shifted the body to the tehsil headquarters hospital Taxila for legal formalities.

The police registered a case and launched further investigation.

