Woman Along With Accomplices Held For Looting Houses In Guise Of Maid

Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:56 PM

Woman along with accomplices held for looting houses in guise of maid

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has busted a gang involved in looting various houses after employing one of their female accomplice as maid in various homes, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has busted a gang involved in looting various houses after employing one of their female accomplice as maid in various homes, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a CIA police team including Sub-Inspectors Tasneem Ahmed, Aamir Hyat and others arrested a female involved in looting various houses along with her accomplices.

The nabbed persons have been identified as Asifa Bibi, Ayaz and Tasawaur. Cases have been registered against them at Loi Bher, Ramana and Women police station.

During the preliminary investigation, they have confessed to ransack various houses and police is hopeful to get more information from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of CIA police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for them.

