Woman, Along With Her 2 Children Commits Suicide In Bahawalpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A woman and her two children were killed as they were hit by a train on railway track in Ahmadpur East tehsil of the Bahawalpur district.
The rescue and police sources said that they received phone call about presence of bodies of three persons including a woman and two children on railway track, who were hit by a train.
The police and rescuers of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the bodies to hospital. According to the preliminary police investigation, the lady along with her two children reached on the railway track and committed suicide by standing before the running train.
The cause behind the suicide was told to be domestic dispute. The lady was disturbed by domestic dispute for a long time. The deceased woman was identified as 30-year-old, Humaira Bibi and her son was recognized as seven-year-old Asad and daughter was identified as two-year-old Alina.
They were residents of a village located on suburb of Ahmadpur East city. The police have been conducting investigation into the case. Further probe was underway.
