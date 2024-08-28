Open Menu

Woman, Along With Her 2 Children Commits Suicide In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Woman, along with her 2 children commits suicide in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A woman and her two children were killed as they were hit by a train on railway track in Ahmadpur East tehsil of the Bahawalpur district.

The rescue and police sources said that they received phone call about presence of bodies of three persons including a woman and two children on railway track, who were hit by a train.

The police and rescuers of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the bodies to hospital. According to the preliminary police investigation, the lady along with her two children reached on the railway track and committed suicide by standing before the running train.

The cause behind the suicide was told to be domestic dispute. The lady was disturbed by domestic dispute for a long time. The deceased woman was identified as 30-year-old, Humaira Bibi and her son was recognized as seven-year-old Asad and daughter was identified as two-year-old Alina.

They were residents of a village located on suburb of Ahmadpur East city. The police have been conducting investigation into the case. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Suicide Bahawalpur Ahmadpur East Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

3 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

3 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

3 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

3 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

3 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

3 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

3 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

3 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

3 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

3 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan