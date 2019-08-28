UrduPoint.com
Woman Along With Two Children Recovered In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:24 PM

Woman along with two children recovered in Multan

Addar police Multan recovered a woman along with her two children from Muzaffargarh some six months after she was allegedly kidnapped, police spokesman said on Wednesday.

The police also arrested two

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) -:Saddar police Multan recovered a woman along with her two children from Muzaffargarh some six months after she was allegedly kidnapped, police spokesman said on Wednesday.

The police also arrested two accused Zafar s/o Faiz Bakhsh, and Eid Muhammad s/o Zafar who were nominated in the FIR.

The woman Shamshad Bibi, mother of fourteen (14) kids, was kidnapped around six months ago, however, her husband had reported the incident about a week ago.

SHO PS Saddar Multan Haji Liaquat Ali, SI Muhammad Arif and other police officials had participated in the operation that yielded recovery of the kidnapped woman.

All the fourteen children of the woman were delighted when the woman was reunited with the family here Wednesday, police spokesman concluded.

