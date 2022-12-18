UrduPoint.com

Woman Along With Two Kids Abducted

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Woman along with two kids abducted

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :A woman along with her two kids were abducted by unknown persons in the limits of Taxila Police station on Sunday. Muhammad Rafeeq has reported to Police that his wife along with his two sons including Aabid aged 7 years and Ghulam Mustfa aged 11 was going to seminary when they were abducted by unknown persons.

Taxila Police registered a case and launched further investigation.

