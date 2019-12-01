UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Among 2 Arrested Involved In Robbery Incident:

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 04:40 PM

Woman among 2 arrested involved in robbery incident:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Police on Sunday have two accused including a woman involved in a robbery incident Police sources said that on the direction of DPO Sargodha City police team headed by DSP City Circle have arrested two robbery accused named Shumaila Bibi d/o Munshi Khan and Abdul Qayyum s/o Abdul Hameed from Karachi.

The accused have looted jeweler Khurram Jabbar in September, 09, 2019 And deprived him of 11 gold bangles wroth. 1.6 million. Police have recovered the looted gold ornaments from them.

Police have started further investigation.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Robbery Sargodha Circle September Women Sunday 2019 Gold From Million

Recent Stories

Political participation is an integral part of com ..

1 minute ago

2nd December a witness to dreams of UAE’s leader ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Central African President ..

1 hour ago

&#039;UAE’s tremendous progress has been made po ..

4 hours ago

Spirit of the Union that runs through us, have ren ..

4 hours ago

&#039;Education will remain a priority and our pat ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.