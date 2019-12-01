Woman among 2 arrested involved in robbery incident:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Police on Sunday have two accused including a woman involved in a robbery incident Police sources said that on the direction of DPO Sargodha City police team headed by DSP City Circle have arrested two robbery accused named Shumaila Bibi d/o Munshi Khan and Abdul Qayyum s/o Abdul Hameed from Karachi.

The accused have looted jeweler Khurram Jabbar in September, 09, 2019 And deprived him of 11 gold bangles wroth. 1.6 million. Police have recovered the looted gold ornaments from them.

Police have started further investigation.