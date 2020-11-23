Woman among 2 drug-pushers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :City Jaranwala police have arrested two drug-pushers including a woman and recovered 2.65-kilogram hashish from their possession.

Police spokesman said om Monday that on a tip-off a police team conducted raid and nabbed a female drug pusher Sumera Bibi.

The team also recovered 1.2 Kg hashish from her possession.

Similarly, the police arrested a drug-peddler Yaqoob and recovered 1.45-kg hashish from him. Further investigation is under progress.