Woman Among 2 Drug-traffickers Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested two drug-traffickers including a young woman and recovered heavy quantity of narcotics from them.
A spokesman said on Saturday that an ANF team checked a rickshaw near Jawad Club on Aminpur Road and recovered 6 kilograms of hashish and 4-kg opium from secrete cavities of the three-wheeler.
The team arrested Asif Mehmood and Zainab Khwaja and sent them behind bars for further investigation, he added.