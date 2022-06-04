Woman among 2 drug-traffickers held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested two drug-traffickers including a young woman and recovered heavy quantity of narcotics from them.

A spokesman said on Saturday that an ANF team checked a rickshaw near Jawad Club on Aminpur Road and recovered 6 kilograms of hashish and 4-kg opium from secrete cavities of the three-wheeler.

The team arrested Asif Mehmood and Zainab Khwaja and sent them behind bars for further investigation, he added.