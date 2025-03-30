Open Menu

Woman Among 2 Held Along With Drugs

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Roshanwala police have arrested two drug-traffickers including a woman and recovered heavy quantity of narcotics from them.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that police conducted raid and nabbed Bibi Rani and Ali Raza red handed pushing narcotics.

The police recovered 16.670-kilogram charas and 7.690-kg opium from them while further investigation was under progress, he added.

