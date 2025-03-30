Woman Among 2 Held Along With Drugs
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Roshanwala police have arrested two drug-traffickers including a woman and recovered heavy quantity of narcotics from them.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that police conducted raid and nabbed Bibi Rani and Ali Raza red handed pushing narcotics.
The police recovered 16.670-kilogram charas and 7.690-kg opium from them while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosqu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man held over weapon display on social media6 minutes ago
-
Woman among 2 held along with drugs6 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM visits Sindh govt-funded under construction new Indus Hospital6 minutes ago
-
Govt working to reduce power tariff: Rana6 minutes ago
-
Tight security plan devised for Eid-ul-Fitr16 minutes ago
-
Vehicle lifter gang busted, 6 motorcycles recovered16 minutes ago
-
Rescue1122 Tank prepares emergency response plan for Eidul Fitr16 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrests 5 suspect criminals.16 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police continue crackdown against overcharging16 minutes ago
-
Govt's Ramazan relief efforts benefits thousands26 minutes ago
-
WASA staff to remain active on Eid holidays26 minutes ago
-
Syed Shafqat Ali Shah Extends Warm Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings26 minutes ago