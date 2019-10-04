UrduPoint.com
Woman Among 2 Killed, 2 Injured In Wall Collapse Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:21 PM

Woman among 2 killed, 2 injured in wall collapse incidents

Two people including a woman were killed while another two were injured in separate incidents in Sahiwal police precincts

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Two people including a woman were killed while another two were injured in separate incidents in Sahiwal police precincts.

Police sources said on Friday that one Zubaida Bibi of village Pumpanwali, tehsil Sahiwal, along with her husband Riaz, was having breakfast when a dilapidated wall of the neighbouring house collapsed over them.

As a result, she died on-the-spot while Riaz was injured.

In another incident, one Zafar was killed and another person Ashraf was injured when the wall of their house fell over them in Sahiwal Town.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital.

