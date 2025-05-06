Woman among 2 killed, 4 injured in rival clash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) A woman and a man were killed while four people sustained multiple injuries in a rival clash in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that during rival clash Mst.

Kinza Bibi and Mubasshar received serious injuries in Mohallah Farooq Abad and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted four injured including Younus, Shafaqat, Nasir and Qasim to hospital after providing first-aid.

Receiving information, CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar took serious notice and directed SP Iqbal Division to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest besides ensuring immediate arrest of the culprits involved in this heinous crime, a police spokesman said here on Monday.