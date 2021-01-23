Woman among 2 killed in road accidents

Two persons including a woman were killed in separate road traffic accidents in and around Faisalabad during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in separate road traffic accidents in and around Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that 45-year-old Abid resident of Bhowana was traveling on a motorcycle when his bike slipped while saving a stray dog.

As a result, Abid received severe injuries and breathed his last at Allied Hospital amid treatment.

In other accident, 34-year-old Abida Bibi resident of Lalian also received serious injuries when her shawl entangled in the chain of a motorcycle on which she was traveling.

She was shifted to Allied Hospital, but in vain.

The police handed over both bodies to their relatives after completingnecessary formalities.