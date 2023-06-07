Woman among 2 killed in road accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in different road traffic accidents in Faisalabad during last 12 hours.

A spokesman for police said here on Wednesday that 30-year-old Mubasshar Ali resident of Siddique Nagar received serious injuries when a speedy van hit his motorcycle near Abdullah Bridge Sammundri Road.

He was rushed to hospital but in vain and he expired in the way.

Similarly, 31-year-old Mehwish Bibi was killed while her brother Usman Mustafa (26) received critical injuries when a speedy tractor trolley hit their motorcycle near Chak No.209-RB Phattak on Jaranwala Road. The injured was shifted to hospital while the police started investigation after taking both bodies into custody, he added.